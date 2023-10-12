Madurai receives copious rainfall, residents fume over poor upkeep by civic authorities

October 12, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The heavy downpour on Wednesday (October 11) night led to copious rainfall recorded in a majority of the 22 rain gauge stations in Madurai district.

According to PWD officials, Madurai North recorded 120.80 mm, Tallakulam (In Madurai city): 100, Periyapatti: 85, Madurai Airport: 51.20, Kalligudi: 50.60 and Thirumangalam recorded 44.60 mm rainfall.

Motorists struggle to wade through the puddle at Kumaran Salai in Keezha Thoppu in Madurai on October 12, 2023 after the city witnessed heavy downpour the previous evening | Video Credit: R. Ashok

Rise in inflow at dams

The two-hour rainfall, which started at around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday, witnessed thunder and lightning. The average district rainfall stood at 937.80 mm, PWD engineers said and added that in the neighbouring Theni district too, the rainfall was widespread that Periyakulam recorded 85 mm, Shanmuganadhi: 47, Manjalar: 42 and Sothuparai recorded 55 mm rainfall.

The storage in the Vaigai dam, which crossed the 50 feet-mark (max level 71 ft) four days ago, had steadily been witnessing rise with heavy inflow into the dam. Similarly, the discharge from the Periyar dam too had increased that Vaigai dam storage looked up steadily.

The Vaigai dam level was at 52.36 feet and Periyar dam level was at 122 ft on Thursday morning 6 a.m.

Farmers happy

The farmers’ from the five southern districts including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram have expressed satisfaction over the steady rise in the reservoir levels.

After there was severe heat experienced in parts of Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga district since the last four days, the widespread rain in the region brought in some respite. With IMD forecast indicating spell of moderate rain and thundershower on Thursday evening and was expected to continue on Friday as well, the farmers’ hoped that water for irrigation and drinking would be available without any issues.

Motorists’ complain against civic authorities

On Thursday morning, a private omni bus, while passing through the Workshop Road and Puttuthope in Madurai Central constituency, got caught at the underpass. Traffic flow on the busy area was paralysed for over 30 minutes. Police personnel had a tough time in diverting the vehicles.

Meanwhile, low-lying areas in and around Sellur were inundated. Bus stands in Maatuthavani and Periyar too faced similar hardships till noon. The morning office-goers had a harrowing experience and children going to schools on their bicycles too had a tough time wading through the rainwater in Kumaran Salai near Sellur.

A huge tree had fallen in K.K. Nagar behind Malligai Kudiyiruppu (residential complex) compelling the two-wheeler, three wheeler and other vehicles to take an alternative road to reach the school in the area.

