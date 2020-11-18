Madurai receives an average rainfall of 33.11 mm in one day

Rainwater stagnating on Vaigai South Bank Road at Arapalayam in Madurai on Tuesday

Madurai

18 November 2020 11:39 IST

District district has so far received 246.93 mm this year

Following the heavy downpour in the district on Monday evening, civic body officials were engaged in draining stagnant water at several locations across the city on Tuesday.

Madurai district received an average rainfall of 33.11 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The highest rainfall was recorded at Madurai airport- 60.50 mm. Tallakulam recorded a rainfall of 52 mm and Sholavandan 51 mm.

An official from the district administration said that while the district's average rainfall during northeast monsoon is 406.90 mm, the district has so far received 246.93 mm this year.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, Collector T. Anbalagan inspected the Sellur tank and the channel which drains the surplus from the tank to the Vaigai at Alwarpuram, the channel that carries the surplus from Anaiyur tank, and Keela Panangadi. A press release from the district administration said that water level has increased in several water bodies in the district following the rains. The Collector instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to take precautionary measures at the 27 vulnerable spots identified in the district.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, along with Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, inspected Duraisamy Nagar and Vanamamalai Nagar in ward 76, where water stagnation was reported following the heavy downpour. The Minister said that two wells will be constructed at these locations to store water, which will later be pumped out and discharged into the nearby water channel. The wells will be constructed at a cost of ₹ 30 lakh routed through the Corporation's general fund, said the Minister.

Mr. Raju said that at many places the arterial road level was higher than the level of the residences. "So, whenever the city receives heavy rainfall, flooding is reported in these areas," he said.

Main streets in the core city including the four Chithirai Streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Masi streets and near Periyar bus stand were flooded on Monday evening because of the rains. While water receded in most of these places on Tuesday, rainwater was stagnant in the potholes and craters present on these roads.

Former Superintending Engineer of Agricultural Engineering department R. Venkatasamy expressed concern over rainwater stagnation near Periyar bus stand where a bus stand with underground parking facility is under construction. "Periyar bus stand is an area that regularly faces major water stagnation whenever it rains," he said.

The improper construction and maintenance of storm water drains is also a main area of concern, he said. "Storm water drains are incomplete at several locations and the drains have been constructed at varying gradients," he added.

The Corporation Commissioner said that water receded in most low-lying spots in the city within 45 minutes after the rains. "In places where there is water logging, we are identifying ways to drain the water from these spots," he said. The Corporation Assistant Engineers are working round-the-clock to take precautionary measures to avoid water stagnation during the monsoon, he added.