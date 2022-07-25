Madurai receives 44th Chess Olympiad torch

Ministers P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, P. Moorthy and K. R. Periyakaruppan hand over the 44th chess Olympiad torch to Grandmaster J. Deepan Chakravarthy in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

After travelling across the country., the 44th Chess Olympiad torch was received at Meenakshi Temple in Madurai on Monday evening

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan received the torch.

Amid festivities, the Ministers handed over the torch to Grand Master J. Deepan Chakravarthy.

The relay that kickstarted from the temple made a stop-over at Mariamman Teppakulam, where children performed skating under a fireworks-studded sky, and reached MGR Sports Stadium on Race Course.

Thirteen accomplished athletes from Madurai, including J. Ranjith and J. Jerlin Anika, differently abled athletes, and P. Vikash., took part in the torch relay at the stadium.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd of school and college students and sports enthusiasts, Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan lauded Chief Minister M.K. Stalin whose constant efforts were the reason why Tamil Nadu was chosen as the host for the prestigious international event.

Mr. Moorthy said the run-up to the grand event to be held between July 28 and August 10 at Mamallapuram in Chennai felt like a festival across the State. He also wished the best for the players of Tamil Nadu to win laurels at the Olympiad.

“With the increased focus on the sport in recent times, I hope more legendary chess players like Viswanathan Anand and R. Praggnanandhaa will emerge from our State in the future,” said Mr Periakaruppan.

The Ministers distributed model Olympiad torches to the Collectors of Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar and representatives of other districts including Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. The officials also released pigeons.

Cultural performances incorporating chess coins and silambattam were staged.

The Olympiad relay reached Madurai from Coimbatore, the first city in the State where the torch arrived, and would be taken to Kanniyakumari.

Madurai South MLA K. Boominathan, Mayor V. Indrani Pon Vasanth, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and other government officials were present.