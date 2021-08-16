‘Madurai ready with facilities to tackle possible third wave’

MADURAI

16 August 2021

Beds, oxygen generation plants adequate, says Collector

With adequate number of beds with oxygen support, medical oxygen generation plants in place and a vaccination drive going on at a good pace, Madurai district is well-prepared to handle the possible third wave of COVID-19, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar here on Monday

Addressing a press meet, he said that awareness programmes about physical distancing and wearing face masks were being done regularly. Though Covid Care Centres with over 2,000 beds and mini centres with about 1,200 beds in the district remained largely vacant, these facilities were being kept on a ready mode.

Medical oxygen shortage posed a major problem during the second wave. So, to address the issue, we would keep ready eight oxygen generation plants - four in Government Rajaji Hospital and one each at the GH in Melur, Vadipatti, Usilampatti and Tirumangalam. Six of them were functional. Now it is possible to produce eight tonnes of oxygen a day in-house.

With additional testing facilities having been introduced, 14,000 COVID-19 tests could be performed in a day. More doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had also been hired, he said.

Madurai was also on track on vaccination. Close to eight lakh people had been administered the first dose and 1.89 lakh with both the doses. The target population (aged 18+) for vaccination in the district was 23.3 lakh. Around 30% of them had received at least one dose,” Dr. Sekhar said.

The Collector also added that there was no vaccine shortage as the district had about 36,000 doses in stock to last the next three days. “About 55% of the vaccines are given to rural areas. Through specific targeting of blocks, we will intensify vaccination in rural areas also,” he said.