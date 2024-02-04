Madurai Reader’s Mail

February 04, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Take stern action

Despite laws that prohibit use of air horns by buses and lorries, no stringent action is taken by the authorities concerned against the violators. The same holds good regarding loud music played by autorickshaw drivers and minibus drivers who do not bother about the inconvenience caused to the passengers. I request the competent authorities to take stringent action against these people.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar

Bad condition of roads in Villapuram

The extension areas of Villapuram have become thickly populated with narrow streets. Already all streets in Meenakshi Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar and adjacent areas are full of breaches and potholes. For the past few months, all roads have been dug up to lay water pipelines. Wherever the work is finished, the pits have not been filled properly, due to which aged people and school children find it difficult to walk on such roads. The bad state of the roads also cause inconvenience to two-wheeler riders as they get severe back pain on riding such roads. Auto-rickshaws and cabs refuse to carry passengers to this area. The accumulated sand also poses a big threat to vehicle users. I request the authorities concerned to take rectifying steps at the earliest.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,’

Villapuram

