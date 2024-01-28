Madurai Reader’s Mail

January 28, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Health hazard

Litter literally spills over Anna Nagar 1st East Cross Street, opposite J.J. Hospital. The huge dump of household garbage on the roadside emanates a stench. It is a health hazard for residents and patients at hospitals in the vicinity. Cattle rummage the garbage and swallow the plastic bags. There are only two garbage bins there. More are required. The Corporation Commissioner should look into this issue to make the street clean.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

Utilise vacant space in a better way

There is a vast vacant space in front of Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Temple in Tallakulam. It is occupied by hawkers and automobile repair workshops, etc., and condemned vehicles are also parked here. There are two garbage bins here from which stench emanates all the time. Stray dogs also roam in this place, posing danger to residents and visitors to the temple. During rainy season, as water stagnates, the place becomes a veritable mosquito breeding ground. It is not known whether this place is owned by the Corporation or the Hindu Religious and Endowments Department. Both the residents and visitors to the temple suffer a lot because of these squalid conditions. I request the authorties concerned to utilise this vast space in a useful manner.

S. Kanagavel Manoharan,

KK Nagar

Relay road

A three-km stretch of road between Kottampatti and Pandangudi Vilakku remains in a bad shape for the past several months. It is a bone-rattling ride on this stretch of road which is full of potholes. This also results in damage to the vehicles. I request the highway authorities to relay this road at once.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony

