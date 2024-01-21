Madurai Reader’s Mail

January 21, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

Tap eco-tourism potential

Soon after declaring Arittapatti as the first biodiversity heritage site in the State in November 2022, the Additional Secretary of Environment Forests and Climate Change of Tamil Nadu said that holistic plans would be made to protect, promote and tap into the eco-tourism potential of the area. However even after one year no facility is available at Arittapatti to guide visitors wishing to enjoy its unique fauna and flora except two signboards, one pointing to the Pandya-era cave temple and another to a site of Jain beds with figures of Jain saints carved on a rock overlooking them. The authorities concerned should set up an information kiosk in the village manned by competent local guides for assisting visitors. A dedicated website for tourists giving details about the village as promised by the department is also not available and this may be expedited. Facilities for lodging may also be made available for those intending to stay overnight for exploring the area.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

ADVERTISEMENT

City buses in a bad shape

Most of the TNSTC city buses, including the low-floor deluxe buses, can be seen with torn seats, broken window rails, cracked roof and absence of first aid box. During the rainy season, the roof leaks and windows cannot be closed. So, people prefer not to sit on the seats. Moreover, frequency of buses has also been greatly reduced, much to the inconvenience of the passengers who wait for long at bus stops. I request the TNSTC authorities to operate new buses in place of the damaged buses to meet the increasing demand of commuters.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Give importance to cleanliness

Madurai attracts tourists from all over the world. So, it is imperative that provision of civic amenities is given prime importance. But public toilets are in a worst state, especially in and around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Mattuthavani bus terminus and other bus stands. Tourists find it difficult to answer call of nature when they come out of Meenakshi temple. Also there is no provision for clean drinking water in public places. The government and temple authorities must make efforts to provide these basic facilities for tourists. Long back the toilets were given for maintenance to industrial / business houses under their Corporate Social Responsiblity activity, and they did it splendidly. If they are given these civic utilities for maintenance, one day Madurai can compete with cities like Indore in cleanliness and neatness.

R. Jawaher,

Chinna Chokkikulam

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.