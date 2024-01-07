Madurai Reader’s Mail

January 07, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Fire Station yet to be opened

A Fire Station fully established on the northern side of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple is yet to be commissioned. One wonders why such an important facility in a strategic place is yet to be commissioned. I request the authorities to commission it soon without further delay.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

Misplaced priorities

The proposed beautification of Vandiyur lake with provision for amphitheatres, badminton courts, yoga centres and boat ride speaks volumes about how our civic authorities are more obsessed with beauty than cleanliness and hygiene. A recent visit to Vandiyur lake shocked me with the sight of extensive growth of water hyacinth and the absence of birds. Even if the weed is removed, the proposed boat ride is bound to scare away the birds. Karisalkulam kanmoi near Koodal Nagar, where one can watch spoonbill, glossy ibis, painted stork, tern, etc., is also littered on its fringes with plastic wastes. One has to walk cautiously amid thorny bushes and animal and human excreta on its banks. One wonders why the authorities are still hesitant to take drastic action on a war-footing to clean up the city and its water bodies, including the Vaigai, as a continuous programme even after Madurai earned the ignominious distinction of being placed at the bottom in the recent Swachh ranking.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Start boating facility soon

While welcoming the move to beautify Vandiyur lake, I wish to state that as a president of the Residents Association of Lake View Garden, K.K. Nagar, I represented this matter during DMK’s election campaign. We demanded the Vandiyur lake to be declared a national park with boating facility. The proposal was accepted in the Assembly and funds were allotted. Boating facility in Vandiyur lake is a long-felt need of the public and it must be started soon.

S. Kanagavel Manokaran.

KK Nagar

Vilangudi neglected

Though Pottramarai Nagar (Ward number 1) in Vilangudi is a part of Madurai City Corporation, the area has been bereft of basic amenities, and the residents face a lot of hardships owing to lack of road infrastructure and street lights. Following the recent heavy rain, the whole area was inundated. While the absence of metalled roads leads to plumes of smoke emanating from vehicular movement, lack of street lights creates conditions for chain snatching and robberies at night. Despite the absence of road facilities and street lights, property taxes are collected from residents without any delay by the Corporation. Given the growing number of residential units in this area, I request the city administration to lay proper roads and install street lights without delay.

M. Jeyaram,

Vilangudi

Annual joke

This is with reference to the report, ‘TNSTC buses in Madurai in a bad shape.’

Thank you so much for bringing out this mess in your columns. How the transport authority looks the other way when it is the unroadworthy state of TNSTC buses! The annual joke is played out when they check school buses in the beginning of academic year!

K.P. Natarajan,

Tirunagar

Not all can afford VB Express

The Southern Railway has announced that a Vande Bharat Express would be operated between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil on Thursdays to clear extra rush of passengers during the festival season. The lower and middle class people cannot afford the Vande Bharat Express with the exorbitant fare. Therefore, the Railway authorities should introduce ordinary superfast trains on a permanent basis to meet the increasing demand.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Make swimming class mandatory

The incidents of students getting drowned in river, ‘kanmoi,; well are on the rise because swimming is not taught at schools and colleges. The government must make it mandatory for educational institutions to coach students in swimming with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony

