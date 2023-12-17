Madurai Reader’s Mail

December 17, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Regulate traffic

The Iyer Bunglow - Moondrumavadi junction on New Natham Road witnesses heavy traffic, especially during peak hours. The non-functioning of automatic traffic signal in the morning adds to the chaos. Also, the haphazard movement of vehicles without any lane discipline makes people, particularly students, run here and there to board city buses. A police official must be deputed during peak hours to regulate traffic at this point. It must be ensure that the automatic traffic signal functions right from early morning.

K. Ramanathan,

Iyer Bungalow

Repair road to two-wheeler stand

The 20-metre pathway from Melur Road to the two-wheeler stand at Mattuthavani bus stand is in a deplorable condition for more than a year. Thousands of vehicles use this pathway everyday with much difficulty. It is full of potholes. Sometimes this leads to accidents. I request the authorities concerned to repair this small stretch immediately.

S. Muthukrishnan,

K. Pudur

Service road needed

Recently, the Highways Department extended the 200-feet Kalavasal- Palanganatham Bypass Road by resuscitating stormwater drains and providing paver blocks and metalled surface for the road. But the proper service road that existed before road extension has vanished. So, with the highways authorities not interested in laying the service Road, roadside vendors, food joints, petty shops, etc., have msuhroomed along the Bypass Road. Since cars are parked in a haphazard manner on both sides, there is traffic congestion all the time. In the absence of proper road margin on both sides, encroachment is rampant. Absence of service road has affected pedestrians the most. I request the HD and Corporation to coordinate with each other and lay the service roads after removing the encroachments.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

No bus service to many villages

In the absence of bus service villagers from Amachiyapuram, Ganesapuram (Pottamadai) and Pommanpatti on Sholavandan - Dindigul road via Karuppatti are forced to walk two km to board buses to Madurai and Dindigul. Likewise, people of Narimedu and Kottaimedu walk nearly two km to Vadippatti to board buses to Madurai and Dindigul. Over 2,000 people reside in these villages. People who return home late at night become stranded. Elders, pregnant women and sick people face much hardship while visiting government hospitals in Sholavandan or Vadipatti. I request the TNSTC to operate buses to these villages.

M. Sainithii,

Sholavandan

Streamline online tax collection

Madurai Corporation has computerised collection of property tax, drainage, water tax, etc. But it is not updated periodically. The tax structure is updated only for the first half of the financial year and people who are willing to pay tax, drainage and water tax for the entire year cannot do so. I request the Corporation to update the software. When people make payment for the entire year, it will boost its revenue. It can link with a nationalised bank to streamline tax collection on the lines of Tangedco and other government agencies.

R. Jawaher,

Chinna Chokkikulam