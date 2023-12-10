Madurai Reader’s Mail

December 10, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Sudden closure of library

The branch library at Anna Nagar has been vacated from its premises at LIG Colony under the orders of the Commissioner of Madurai as per a notice put up on its outer wall. The readers are in for a shock at the sudden closure with no knowledge as to where it would be shifted. Since this has been the only library in Anna Nagar for a couple of decades, the residents would be thankful if the Corporation and library authorities take action to locate it in the same complex, next to the Primary Health Centre, as it appears to have enough space for a new building.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Repair road to two-wheeler stand

The 20-metre pathway from Melur Road to the two-wheeler stand at Mattuthavani bus stand is in a deplorable condition for more than a year. Thousands of vehicles use this pathway everyday with much difficulty. It is full of potholes. Sometimes this leads to accidents. I request the authorities concerned to repair this small stretch immediately.

S. Muthukrishnan,

K. Pudur

Less chance for confirmed berths

A large number of people travel in trains between Madurai and Chennai every day. The lower and middle class people can afford to travel only in non-AC sleeper coaches. Nowadays Indian Railways is introducing more AC coaches by replacing non AC sleeper coaches. This move has come at a time when there are so many waitlisted passengers in every train. With fewer non AC coaches, waitlisted passengers have lesser chance of getting their accommodation confirmed. During festival seasons, these people are forced to travel in private omni buses with exorbitant fares. Therefore, the railway authorities should introduce more trains with adequate non AC sleeper class coaches on a permanent basis to meet the increasing demand of passengers.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Service road needed

Recently, the Highways Department extended the 200-feet Kalavasal- Palanganatham Bypass Road by resuscitating stormwater drains and providing paver blocks and metalled surface for the road. But the proper service road that existed before road extension has vanished. So, with the highways authorities not interested in laying the service Road, roadside vendors, food joints, petty shops, etc., have msuhroomed along the Bypass Road. Since cars are parked in a haphazard manner on both sides, there is traffic congestion all the time. In the absence of proper road margin on both sides, encroachment is rampant. Absence of service road has affected pedestrians the most. I request the HD and Corporation to coordinate with each other and lay the service roads after removing the encroachments.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

