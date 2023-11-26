Madurai Reader’s Mail

November 26, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Unfair collection at Madurai junction

At the eastern entry of Madurai railway junction, if the vehicles drop passengers and leave the premises within 10 minutes, no parking charges should be collected. There is a congestion at the eastern entry due to ongoing renovation work. But parking charges of Rs 50 is collected even for dropping passengers within the stipulated 10 minutes. Railways must desist from this unfair collection.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi

Hindrance at traffic signal

Transgender people stand on Arasaradi signal, seeking alms from two-wheeler riders and occupants of cars and other four-wheelerswo wheelers. The Corporation Commissioner should take measures to keep transgender people away from traffic signals.

G.Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

No facilities for elders at temple

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple attracts a large number of devotees and tourists from across the country every day. But absence of some facilities cause hardship to the elders. There is no separate queue for them to have darshan, and for annadhanam. In the absence of adequate public toilets around the temple complex, elders with diabetes have to walk long distances in search of a toilet. In such circumstances they have no option but to relieve themselves around the temple side leading to strench all around. I request the temple authorities to set right these anomalies so that senior citizens have a pleasant time at the temple.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Do away with patta

If one wants to sell his house / commercial property, the buyer can’t register the property without patta. Couple of years back there was no compulsion with regard to patta. One wonders why this sudden change. As per law, patta is not compulsory when registering either a house or a commercial property but there is no written law to substantiate this with the Registration Department. ‘One finds it difficult to get patta because the land records are not computerised’ - this is the reply one gets from the department. One fails to understand why can’t they upload the records on time. This lethargic attitude leads to rampant corruption.

It is high time patta is done away with while registering properties.

S.Bala,

TVS Nagar,

