Madurai Reader’s Mail

November 19, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

More to do

The report, ‘Only celebration and no blaze this Deepavali’ brings cheers as people have risen by and large up to the standards of safety expected by the government while handling crackers. However the heavy burden shouldered by conservancy staff in clearing tonnes of waste is a concern. Their problem will be mitigated if people and shopkeepers are made responsible for gathering and keeping the waste after bursting crackers in a dust bin for the conservancy workers to collect the same the following day. This will also inculcate in people the requisite discipline to make their surroundings clean. As to the issue of noise, manufacturers should be asked to indicate the level of noise likely to be generated (decibel) for every piece of cracker on the packet for the information of the consumer as well as the government for devising strategies to reduce overall noise pollution. Schools and colleges must also alert students on dangers to personal and public health imposed by air and noise pollution and also the means to minimise them in our daily life.

K. Natarajan.

Tahsildar Nagar

Pat for police

It is quite soothing to hear instrumental music while waiting at traffic signals in Madurai. But, in many traffic signal junctions, one or two signal lights are not functioning. The traffic police personnel concerned must take it to the notice of their higherups so they can be set right.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi

Do away with flex boards

The ‘flex boards’ are made of PVC, a harmful chemical. This material is not biodegradable. Still, these boards are kept on the roadside for days together without any permission. The worst part is even the government is using this as a probaganda tool to reach the public regarding various schemes. Its high time we did away with this flex baords. If there is a will, there is a way.

S.Bala,

TVS Nagar

Pathetic state of MIBT

The condition of Mattuthavani Integrated Bus Terminus Stand is pathetic - the RCC roof is falling off, roads have potholes and platforms and bus bays are broken. There are no free toilet facilities, urine smell prevades the air everywhere. I request the Corporation Commissioner to visit once and take steps to maintain the MIBT.

G.Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

Water stagnates on vacant plots

Now that the rainy season has begun, unmaintained vacant plots in Padayappa Nagar are filled with stagnant water which breeds mosquitoes. The only solution is to pump out the water using motor. Reptiles are also creeping around freely at these spots. Besides, the road leading to Tiruppalai from Natham road is in a bad condition. The Mayor has convened a meeting of officials to face the monsoon challenges and expedite relief works. We hope that the officials will visit our area and arrive at solutions to the problems soon.

P. Victor Selvakumar,

Padayappa Nagar

Relay roads

The main roads - between KK Nagar arch to Aavin junction, Mattuthavani vegetable market to Anna Nagar via Apollo junction and Gokhale Road - are full of potholes for the past six months. It is difficult to ride on these roads. I request the authorities to relay the roads soon.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony