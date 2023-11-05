November 05, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

One-way rule flouted

One-way traffic rule is to be followed on a stretch of Alagarkoil Road and Ambedkar Salai near Corporation office. But the one-way rule is flouted along the elevated Natham bridge in front of Corporation Anna Maligai along Alagarkoil Road during early morning hours and more so in the late night hours. Even some two-wheeler riders climb up the elevated highway from the wrong side. CCTVs must be installed at these places and traffic police must slap fines on violators using e-challan.

R. Jawaher,

Chinna Chokkikulam

Use LPG instead of furnace oil

Madurai Aavin dairy is surrounded by residential areas, hospitals and commercial establishments. Since furnace oil is used as fuel for boilers in the dairy, sulphur is emitted as fumes. The residual fuel oil is nso viscous that it has to be heated with a special heating system before use and it may contain relatively high amounts of pollutants, particularly sulphur, which forms sulphur dioxide upon combustion. However, its undesirable properties make it very cheap. Inhalation of high concentrations of sulphur can cause life-threatening accumulation of fluid in the lungs (pulmonary edema). Symptoms may include coughing, shortness of breath and tightness in the chest. The dairy instead use natural gas like LPG with zero sulphur content.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

Change date of examination

Bar Council of India has revised the date of All India Bar Examination to December 3. On the same day, the All India CLAT Exam for Masters in Law will also be conducted as per a notification already issued. Hece I request the Bar Council of India to conduct the exam on some other day for the benefit of those who have registered for writing both the exams.

S. Muthukumarasamy,

Tirupparankundram

Widen bridge

The narrow Villapuram bridge witnesses traffic congestion throughout the day. Vehicle users find it cumbersome to use the bridge. Share autos are stationed in front of the bridge on both sides, causing a major traffic congestion. Reckless driving by two-wheelers and share autos leads to accident. The parapet of the bridge are in a severely broken condition. There are big potholes on the bridge. No efforts are being made to construct a new bridge. Besides, vehicle users have to cross many potholes and stagnation of water under the bridge to reach Keeraithurai. I request the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to solve these issues.

T.P. Ramprasad,

Villapuram

Level roads in Joseph Nagar

Water stagnates on every street in Joseph Nagar near Tirunagar. Pedestrians find it difficult to walk on these streets. During night hours, due to frequent power outage, this situation becomes worse as one does not know where potholes are. Autorickshaw drivers refuse to come to this area. Even a normal rain leads to stagnation. For laying of drinking water pipes, the roads were dug and they were not filled properly. If they are properly done and the roads leveled, water will not stagnate.

D. Ganesh.

Tirunagar