Madurai Reader’s Mail

October 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Change date of examination

All India Bar Council Exam date was revised last week and it will be conducted on December 3. On the same day, the All India CLAT Exam for Masters in Law will also be conducted as per a notification already issued. Hece I request the Bar Council of India to conduct the exam on some other day for the benefit of those who have registered for writing both the exams.

S. Muthukumarasamy,

Tirupparankundram

Build new bridge

The narrow Villapuram bridge witnesses traffic congestion throughout the day. Vehicle users find it cumbersome to use the bridge. Share autos are stationed in front of the bridge on both sides, causing a major traffic congestion. Reckless driving by two-wheelers and share autos leads to accident. The parapet of the bridge are in a severely broken condition. There are big potholes on the bridge. No efforts are being made to construct a new bridge. Besides, vehicle users have to cross many potholes and stagnation of water under the bridge to reach Keeraithurai. I request the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to solve these issues.

T.P. Ramprasad,

Villapuram

