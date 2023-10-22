Madurai Reader’s Mail

October 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

Pitiful state of extension areas

The extension areas of Villapuram have become thickly populated. In the recent rain, roads in Meenakshi Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar and adjacent areas have developed breaches and potholes. Water stagnates on the potholes causing hardship to the people and vehicle users. Such bad roads lead to accidents. Besides, vehicle users get severe back pain. The stagnation of rainwater mixed with sewage water emanates a foul smell. Unhygienic conditions such as stagnation of water, lack of sanitation and accumulation of garbage along streets are the main reason for mosquitoe breeding. I request the corporation officials to take immediate rectifying steps.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Run more buses via Iyer Bungalow

City bus services from Chathirapatti to Periyar bus stand via Iyer Bungalow are inadequate. One has to wait a long time for the buses. And when they come at last, seldom one gets a seat. Elderly people find it difficult to travel all the way standing and suffer a lot. Moreover, the seats are not fitted properly and as a result one may if the driver applies sudden brakes or if there are potholes on the road. I request the TNSTC to operate more buses on this route and ensure that the seats are fitted properly.

N. Arumuganainar,

Iyer Bungalow

No intimation about work on road

Streets in TVS Nagar and its vicinity have been dug for laying water pipelines. But there was no prior intimation to the residents regarding the work to be undertaken. Now that we are getting intermittent rain, the residents find it difficult to move out by foot and they are also not able to move their vehicles out. After completion of work, the soil is not filled properly again by the contractor. In case of a health emergency, how can one transport the patient to the hospital through these slushy roads? The local body must make it mandatory for the contractors to give prior intimation about the nature of work street by street so that the residents can plan accordingly.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar.