Madurai Reader’s Mail

October 15, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The canal that feeds Madakulam.

The canal that feeds Madakulam. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Inspect cracker units periodically

Deepavali is fast approaching. Cracker units functioning across the State require frequent inpection by competent authorities. This is the season when  the workers are busy manufactureing crackers for the festival. If the district administration inspects the cracker units periodically, checking whether they follow safety norms and guidelines,  major fire accidents may be averted in the units and as such poor daily workers’ lives can be saved.

N. Arumuganainar,

Iyer Bungalow

Clear garbage from supply canal

Madakulam tank used to have an ayacut of 2,500 acres. Only 80 acres of cultivation is left now as the rest of the agriculture areas have been gobbled up by urban residential areas. Spread over 335 acres with another 100 acres of water catchment, the tank boosts groundwater table in the Madurai West region. A canal that brings water to Madakulam from Vaigai river has become defunct in the 1980s after the riverbed sank by 1.5m due to sand mining and soil erosion during floods. Meanwhile, the canal has become a dump for plastics, household and other wastes. The Water Resources Department (WRD) should clear the garbage before the onset of northeast monsoon to facilitate free flow of water to Madakulam tank.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar 

