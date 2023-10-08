HamberMenu
Madurai Reader’s Mail

October 08, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Unsafe building in PWD quarters

The unoccupied houses in the old PWD quarters in Kamarajar Nagar of Chinna Chokkikulam are in a very bad condition and may cave inl anytime. There is neither a compound wall not a security guard for the building. This place is used as a public toilet, for drinking and other anti-social activities at night. There is a women’s hostel and a girls’ college nearby. The office-goers and students have to walk past this building. We wrote to the PWD authorities to take steps for construction or demolition of the building. The issue was taken to the Madurai Corporation  and even the State Secretariat. Still, no steps have been taken. i appeal to the authorities concerned to take steps before something untoward happens.

R. Jawaher,

Chinna Chokkikulam

Fill vacancies

The Madurai Corporation is reckoned to be the second largest municipal Corporation in the State. Its tax revenue is more than Rs.40 crore. But for the 100 wards in the Corporation, there are only 10 permanent  staff.  As per rule, each ward should have a Bill Collector. But, since only 10% of the staff are permanent,  the rest are appointed as ‘in charge staff.’ For the past 10 years, Junior Assistants, Record Clerks and Supervisors have not been promoted. If the vacant posts are filled up, more tax revenue can be mopped up and the projects under implementation can be expedited. The Corporation Commissioner and Mayor should look into this matter.

G. Chittibabu, 

Velmurugan Nagar

Provide better facilities at temple

The Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani attracts large number of devotees from across the country. The devotees, particularly the elders, face much hardship while buying ticket for the winch because of the long queue. Moreover, in the absence of shelters in the outer praharam on the hill,  devotees have to stand either under a hot sun or pouring rain. Monkey menace is also a big problem in the hill as they forcefully take away the belongings of devotees. I request the temple authorities to resolve these issues in the interest of devotees. 

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram            

