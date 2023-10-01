Madurai Reader’s Mail

October 01, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Erratic power supply

Power cuts and low volage issues have become frequent in the past two weeks at A. Vallalapatti in Melur taluk. Due to power outage, elderly people, student, children, agriculturists are affected. People could not sleep at night due to mosquito bite which may lead to dengue fever and students are unable to study. Besides, the low volage affects the electronic devices. I request the authorities to provide a permanent solution to these problems and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

M. Mohamed Sheriff,

A. Vallalapatti

Thanks to MP

It is a great relief for residents in and around Uchapirambumedu and vehicle users of Iyer bungalow - Anaiyurroute stretch as a high-mast light has been erected under the MPLAD scheme. On behalf our residents, I thank MP Su. Venkatesan for fulfilling a longstanding demand. Now, with better visibility, people can ride safely and accidents will certainly come down.

N. Arumuganainar,

Iyer bungalow,

More public toilets needed in Madurai

Though Madurai figures in the cities chosen for Smart Cities Mission, public toilet facilities in the city is dismal. The public toilet complex in Vilakkuthoon, used by thousands of workers employed in shops in that area, was demolished and Madurai Corporation made no effort to construct a new one. The existing toilets, besides few in number, are also in a bad shape. They are unclean and many are without water supply. So, instead of using such unhygienic toilets, people resort to relieve themselves on the roadside which is leading to a strench all around. Therefore, I request the authorities to construct public toilets and maintain them well.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram