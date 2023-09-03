Madurai Reader’s Mail

September 03, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Waste everywhere

Many people use the roads around Teppakulam tank for walking and relaxing. The expanse of water in the tank, lights around it and the street food stalls attract children and elders. This place wears a festive look on weekends and holidays. However, it is an eyesore for morning walkers and people living nearby. Discarded paper plates, cups, plastic articles and food leftover are strewn around the footpaths and roads. Granite slabs on the footpath are either missing or broken at many places putting the walkers to much inconvenience. The eateries must be instructed to keep plastic buckets for their customers to dump the waste. Corporation must take steps to replace the broken slabs.

G. S. Santharam,

Mahatma Gandhi Nagar

No facilities at flower market

That the Mattuthavani flower market, which attracts thousands of people every day, has been bereft of basic facilities such as functional toilets, drinking water, and a proper garbage disposal system is a matter of serious concern. Owing to the absence of functional toilets, visitors, traders, and farmers who deliver flowers to market are being forced to use toilets either at the nearby MGR bus terminus or defecate along the nearby Vandiyur tank. Moreover, given the fact that the market handles at least 100 tonnes of flowers every day, city corporation authorities cannot afford to ignore the imperative need for a scientific garbage disposal system. It is time the corporation authorities took earnest steps to make the flower market more hygienic.

M.Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Annoyance at traffic signals

The rapidly increasing population of beggars causes much concern as they annoy the public in busy signals. Young women holding a baby who is always sleeping beg for alms at all prime spots. In some cases, an entire family is involved in begging. Children of such families do not go to school but only beg. Though poverty is one of the reason, begging is not a solution. The authorities concerned must take effective measures to resolve the issue.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Give free water bottles to devotees

It is unusually hot these days and it will be prudent to give mini water bottles for free to devotees who stand in queue for hours together to have darshan at Meenakshi Sundareswarer Temple. Those who want more water may return the empty bottles to the temple authorities to get a new one. Further, devotees must return the empty/half empty pet bottles to the temple authorities for recycling . Will the authorities look into it?

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar