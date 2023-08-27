Madurai Reader’s Mail

August 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Relay roads

The condition of Madurai roads, less said the better. The junction near Vilakuthoon is no exception. The stretch between Vilakuthoon junction and upto East Marret street is full of potholes and craters. Metalled road is not seen at many places. The gravel is strewn around on the road, putting the vehicle and other road users into much difficulty. People find it difficult to cross Palace Road and Kamarajar Salai junction. It is a busy area, full of tourists and shoppers. Still, it is pathetic that the civic authorities give scant attention to maintain roads in this area in good condition. It is requested that the Corporation authorities relay the roads soon.

G. S. Santharam,

Mahatma Gandhi Nagar

Restore ‘old’ fare train services

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were passenger (fare) train services. Later, to restrict the movement and crowding of people in public places, they were operated as special trains with express train fares. But even long after the pandemic, the passenger (fare) train services have not been restored.

The minimum fare in passenger trains was Rs. 10 and now it is Rs.30, much to the chagrin of poor people. Hence, I request the railways to restore the passenger (fare) train services in the interest of common man.

M. Karthiga,

Pasumalai

No Guide at Keezhadi site

After the Diamond Jubilee get-together of 1963 entry batch at Thiagarajar College of Engineering, we, the alumni, visited Keezhadi. There were students from far and near there. But there were neither official guides to explain the importance of the excavations nor the escorting teachers were explaining anything to the children. The teachers were simply hurrying the children. The Archeological Survey of India should deploy Guides to explain about the excavations. They can collect a nominal fee. Further, the teachers who intend to take their students to Keezhadi should first get themselves to answer the students’ queries. Only then their visit will be fruitful.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Othakadai

Talk openly about discrimination

The murderous attack by three teenagers on a SC boy in Tirunelveli district recently is but a shocking exposure of the failure of the society in letting the canker of casteism grow unchecked. It is said that the accused showed no trace of remorse at the juvenile home.. Caste is pernicious and acts as a disincentive for the community to work together for a common cause. The affirmative action of providing reservation has been misunderstood as an act of favouritism. Mere moral education in schools and colleges will not root out this evil unless parents, teachers and elders provide an example by treating all equal irrespective of their caste. Political leaders, social thinkers, educationists, media and writers should shed their taboo and talk openly against discrimination over caste anywhere and in any form to prevent the country from sliding into the dark age.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Street lights inadequate

In Iyer Bungalow area, from the signal to Uchaparambumedu, street lights are inadequate .During night, people find it difficult to cross the road with heavy traffic. Poor lighting also affects the movement of devotees coming to the Krishna temple in the area. Besides, the Vaigai Main Street also has no proper street lights. I request the Tangedco authorities to erect more streetlights in these places to ensure the safety of people.

N. Arumuganainar,

Iyer Bungalow

Remove all encroachments

The stretch of road from ITI bus stop on Alagarkoil Raod towards EB office has been encroached so much that only half the carriage space is left for use for road users. Most of the vacant spaces are used as a dump for debris. I request the Corporation and SIDCO authorities take steps to remove the encroachments and widen the road as it is an important link connecting Melur highway with Alagarcoil Road.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi