Madurai Reader’s Mail

August 06, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Relay road

The condition of the stretch of road near the crucial intersection of Alagarkoil Road and 120 Feet Road near the SP office in Surveyor Colony is in a very bad shape. Corporation men had been digging up the road but do not set it right properly. The road is completely filled with gravel for a stretch of 200 to 300 metres. Two-wheeler riders find it very difficult to navigate this stretch. Moreover, the condition of this road is verybad that it will lead to accidents. The condition of the road opposite Saravana Store on Melur Road on the other end of the 120 Feet Road is nio different, though it is used by a large number of city and mofussil buses. I request the authorities concerned to relay these roads immediately.

Premkumar

K. Pudur

Remove all encroachments

The stretch of road from ITI bus stop on Alagarkoil Raod towards EB office has been encroached so much that only half the carriage space is left for use for road users. Most of the vacant spaces are used as a dump for debris. I request the the Corporation and SIDCO authorities take steps to remove the encroachments and widen the road as it is an important link connecting Melur highway with Alagarcoil Road.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi

Annoyance at traffic signals

The rapidly increasing population of beggars causes much concern as they annoy the general public in all busy signals in Madurai. Young women holding a tiny baby who is always found sleeping beg for alms at all prime spots. In some cases, an entire family is involved in begging. Children of such families do not go to school but only beg. Despite poverty is one of the reason, begging is not a solution. Begging is mostly found in areas where there is a regular crowd. Begging is tarnishing the image of our cities and keeps tourists away. Most of the people seeking alms near signals knock at vehicle windows. Begging is an offence. Still, thousands of people make their living by begging without doing any work. Therefore, the authorities concerned must take effective measures to resolve the issue.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

