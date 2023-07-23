Madurai Reader’s Mail

July 23, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Raise acreage

The prices of vegetables are very high owing to low harvest, coupled with unseasonal summer rains which destroyed the crops. So, in order to increase the production of vegetables to meet the demand, the Agriculture / Horticulture Department must make efforts to increase the acreage of vegetable crops. The department’s seed farms, besides the lands in Agriculture College and research Insitute, can be used for the purpose.

M. Sundararaj,

Surveyor Colony

A boon to all

The recently inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Library is a boon to the young generation, especially for students who prepare for competitive examinations .They can select all books at one place and study well for the examinations in a conducive atmosphere. Moreover, research scholars can also derive benefits. Children can enrich their knowledge and the elderly could have relaxed reading at the library. Kudos to the politicians and high-level authorities who brought this majestic facility to Madurai.

N. Arumuganainar,

Iyer Bungalow

Periyar bus stand not clean

Periyar bus stand, one of the main transport hubs in the city, was renovated and thrown open recently. But the cleanliness in the bus stand is very poor. Trash has accumulated on every platform. Besides, at the entrance of the bus stand, share autorickshaws drop passengers and cause congestion. So, vehicles find it very difficult to cross this area. I request the authorities concerned to either erect speed breakers at the main entrance and bar share autorickshaws from dropping passengers at the entrance.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

Inspect bus stand

The Periyar bus stand is inundated even after a drizzle. Hence, all the platforms at the renovated bus stand got damaged. Moreover, most of the space at Platform-3 has been occupied by vendors. So, passengers have to weave ther way through these vendors to search for a space to wait for the bus. Besides, the vendors throw the waste all over the place. Making the place nasty. It will be better if the bus departures are announced on a PA system. The Corporation officicals must inspect the bus stand perodically to see the deficiencies and set them right.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Nagamalai Pudukottai

Maintain market in a better way

While Mattuthavani Central Vegetable Market is one of the busiest markets in the southern part of the State, its hygienic conditions leave a lot to be desired. Defunct street lights, roaming cattle, and non-functional toilets in the market show the apathy of officials who are entrusted with the responsibility of proper maintenance. As a market with a footfall of more than 20,000 people every day, it is incumbent upon the city administration to ensure its basic amenities are being maintained with a greater sense of alacrity.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

