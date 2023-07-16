Madurai Reader’s Mail

July 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Poor condition of Bypass Road

Though the stretch of Bypass Road from SS Colony (Navalar Nagar) to RTO Office is wide enough, it is underutilised as heaps of excavated soil, huge pits, uneven road surface, parked vehicles and iron pipes on the roadside have occupied vast portions of carriage space. All these have made the road very narrow. A slight drizzle results in slush and the service road becomes totally unusable.As there is no provision for draining of rainwater, it stagnates along the roads forming puddles, putting pedestrians and vehicles users into difficulty. Civic and Highways authorities must remove the dumped items, excavated soil and smoothen the surface at this stretch for free flow of traffic.

G. S. Santharam,

Mahatma Gandhi Nagar

Not road-worthy

Apropos the report on bad condition of TNSTC buses in Madurai, the annual inspection of school buses for their fitness by Collector and transport officials is like playing a joke on passengers. As rightly observed, most of the 650 buses in the city are not road-worthy.

K. P. Natarajan,

Tirunagar

Lay new roads

The poor condition of TNSTC buses leads to unpleasant experience fpr passengers. As Madurai is growing very fast, the existing infrastructure is deficient. New roads should be laid while introducing e-mini buses, e-cycles and other electrtic vehicles for short commute while introducing new buses for transport.

V. Shakiladevi

Ponmeni

Lay roads for the long run

All roads in Madurai are badly damaged with multiple breaches and potholes owing to the recent rain. Water has stagnated on the potholes causing untold hardships to pedestrians and vehicle users. Bad roads lead to accidents and vehicle users get severe back pain. The worst ones are: West Marret Street, South Marret Street, Vengalakadai Street and Chinnakadai Street. These roads are full of potholes, leading to heavy traffic congestion. It must be ensured that the roads are laid in the right way and strong enough without compromising in quality of raw materials. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to fill the potholes and make the roads safer for the residents.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Maintain market in a better way

While Mattuthavani Central Vegetable Market is one of the busiest markets in the southern part of the State, its hygienic conditions leave a lot to be desired. Defunct street lights, roaming cattle, and non-functional toilets in the market show the apathy of officials who are entrusted with the responsibility of proper maintenance. As a market with a footfall of more than 20,000 people every day, it is incumbent upon the city administration to ensure its basic amenities are being maintained with a greater sense of alacrity.

M.Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

