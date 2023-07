July 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

No zoo, botanical garden in Madurai

Unlike other cities, Madurai does not have a zoo or a botanical garden. I request the authorities to establish a big zoo with a large number of animals and also a botanical garden with all types of plants with details of botanical name, species, family etc.

Mohan Thambirajan,

Kannanendal