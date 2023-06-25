Madurai Reader’s Mail

June 25, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Wrong signage

The electronic signage just before Tallakulam exit point on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road cautions the users of a ‘Steep Ahead’ with a slope symbol. This should read as ‘Slope Ahead.’ This may kindly be corrected by the NHAI. Besides, many roads branch off into residential areas from the two-way road on either side below the elevated corridor. To prevent accidents by bringing down the speed of the vehicles, speed breakers may be put up at a few places. There are shops on either side and the shoppers have to take a long detour as the median has been completely sealed with iron railings. There could be openings at a few places with warning signs, speed breakers and zebra crossings so that shoppers are not put to hardship. Parking of vehicles is another problem which needs to be regulated to facilitate free flow of traffic.

P. Victor Selvakumar

Thiruppalai

Not friendly for disabled people

Many of the popular tourist destinations in Madurai, such as Meenakshi Temple and Thirumalai Naicker Mahal, attract a large number of tourists from India and abroad. But they remain inaccessible to physically challenged people owing to lack of ramp facilities. The absence of a disabled-friendly environment in public spaces is perhaps the most formidable stumbling block preventing disabled brethren from accessing them. Even several of the toilet facilities in the public spaces of the city do not have provisions for physically challenged people to use them. Time-bound measures to make the city disabled-friendly are the need of the hour.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Tirunagar park cries for attention

Hundreds of people used to play in Tirunagar’s Anna Poonga. Even schools in the vicinity let their pupils play in this park where tournaments for practically all sports are frequently held. But the park’s restroom is utterly unusable for the players. There is also no drinking water facility. Some of the play equipment in the children’s play area is damaged and the place is full of trash. As llghting around the park is inadequate, using the walker’s trail is risky at night and early morning. I request the authorities concerned to set these matters right.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar