ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Reader’s Mail

June 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Pathetic state of bus terminus

Basic amenities at Mattuthavani bus terminus, used by a large number of people, leave a lot to be desired. Public toilets are not maintained properly and stench emanates from them. Passengers are fleeced by many of the shops selling snacks and beverages as they charge more than the MRP rates. Moreover, the unhygienic conditions of the several eateries in the bus stand with overflowing bins make it breeding grounds for flies and mosquitoes. It is time the city administration ushered in concerted measures to keep the bus terminus clean and hygienic while taking stringent action against shops taking people for a ride.

M.Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Unhygienic stalls on roadside

Unhygienic roadside eateries and fast food shops have mushrooomed across Madurai. These shops occupy platforms on important streets and do business from dusk to late night. They prepare food in the open and in a highly-polluted environment. The food is served hot on polythene papers placed on plastic plates. When there is heavy wind dust gets deposited on the food items. After closure of business, they dump food and the plastic waste on the roadside. This causes health hazard. Therefore, I request the Corporation to take steps to prevent this practice.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US