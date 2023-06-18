Madurai Reader’s Mail

June 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Pathetic state of bus terminus

Basic amenities at Mattuthavani bus terminus, used by a large number of people, leave a lot to be desired. Public toilets are not maintained properly and stench emanates from them. Passengers are fleeced by many of the shops selling snacks and beverages as they charge more than the MRP rates. Moreover, the unhygienic conditions of the several eateries in the bus stand with overflowing bins make it breeding grounds for flies and mosquitoes. It is time the city administration ushered in concerted measures to keep the bus terminus clean and hygienic while taking stringent action against shops taking people for a ride.

M.Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Unhygienic stalls on roadside

Unhygienic roadside eateries and fast food shops have mushrooomed across Madurai. These shops occupy platforms on important streets and do business from dusk to late night. They prepare food in the open and in a highly-polluted environment. The food is served hot on polythene papers placed on plastic plates. When there is heavy wind dust gets deposited on the food items. After closure of business, they dump food and the plastic waste on the roadside. This causes health hazard. Therefore, I request the Corporation to take steps to prevent this practice.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram