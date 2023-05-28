Madurai Reader’s Mail

May 28, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Remove garbage

The entrance of Nehru Street from Sixth Main Road of Gomathipuram (ward no.36) has become a dump for all sorts of garbage. Residents of houses in its vicinity are affected by the stench emanating from teh rotting garbage, plastic waste strewn around by the wind, infestation of rats, stray dogs and mosquitoes. I request the authorities to clear the garbage and ensure that garbage is not dumped there.

Jansi Banu,

Gomathipuram

Encrochments cause congestion

Rampant encroachments of KK Nagar West Fourth Cross Street and Vinaykar Nagar Main Road opposite District Courts complex has vastly shrunk the carriage space. So there is traffic congestion in these places, leading to hardships for residents. I request the authorities to remove the encroachments for a smooth passage for vehicles and also pedestrians.

V. Ramesh,

KK Nagar

Kudos to police

It was gladdening to read that 10 bikes were impounded and 14 youth booked for reckless driving by the city police. If this kind of stringent action is taken frequently, certainly the motorcyclists will learn a lesson, the situation will change for the better and those who ride ‘normally’ will get relief. Kudos to the city police.

N. Arumuganainar,

Iyer Bungalow

Install mobile toilets during festivals

A 17-day-long Janagai Mariamman Temple festival in Shoivlandan attracts a multitude from many villages. Due to inadequate toilet facilities, a majority of the devotees who stay along Vaigai river at night have no choice but to defecate in the open along the river and railway tracks. This leads to an unhygienic situation and a fear of spread of diseases. While the riverwater also gets contaminated on the one hand. women and persons with disabilities face much discomfort in relieving themselves. So, I request the authorities concerned to install mobile toilets at vantage points during festival times.

Sainithi .M,

Sholavandan

Add the three idle AC coaches

A part of the 22-coach empty rake of Nizamuddin-Madurai Sampark Kranthi Express is run as biweekly Madurai - Chennai - Madurai Mahal Express with 15 coaches.Two more of the idle 3AC coaches can be added to this train, especially to cope up with the summer rush.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi