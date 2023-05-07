Madurai Reader’s Mail

May 07, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

No room to walk

Most of the roads in Madurai do not have pavements. Even when there is one, pedestrians find it difficult to use it as vendors occupy it by spreading there ware. Sugarcane crushers have permanently blocked many pavements. Commercial establishments park their two-wheelers in a haphazard manner on the pavements. Increase in vehicular population on the narrow roads leads to traffic jam. With no option, people are forced to walk on roads. Sometimes they meet accidents on busy roads with encroachment of footpaths. Freeing pavements for pedestrian use is imperative for public safety. I request the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to clear encroachments from pavements.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Make AV bridge the pride of city

As a resident of Madurai for more than 60 years, I have been crossing the more than 100-year-old Albert Victor Bridge at least 300 days in a year. This bridge was strengthened long back and nothing concrete has been done since then. I doubt whether this iconic bridge comes under the Smart City scheme of things and if not it should be given due importance. The side walls and walkways on either side of the bridge must be maintained well. The old metalled topping should be removed and the road should be relaid without raising the height. Storm water drains should be cleaned periodically. All the electrical posts must be replaced with new light fittings. Electrical festoons and colorful illumination can be considered. This iconic bridge should become the talk of the town and a pride of Madurai. .

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar