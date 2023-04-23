HamberMenu
Madurai Reader’s Mail

April 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ensure speed limit on elevated corrridor

It is heartening that the first elevated corridor of the State, on New Natham Road, has been thrown open. The 7.3-kilometre-long elevated corridor, which starts from Gokhale Road and passes through key residential areas in the city before ending at Chettikulam, is obviously one of the major road infrastructure projects aimed at easing traffic flow. However, care must be taken to ensure vehicle users adhere to the speed limits to avert accidents. While NHAI has done a good job by providing adequate lighting facilities, I request the authorities to expedite drain works on this stretch.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Make special train services permanent

Southern railway has announced special trains to clear extra rush during summer vacation. The passengers are not aware of the special trains due to the last minute announcements. So, in such circumstances, people are forced to travel in the private omni buses. Taking advantage of this situation, these private bus operators charge exorbitant fares. Passengers face much inconvenience and hardships in this regard. Therefore, the Southern Railway should introduce trains on a permanent basis to meet the increasing demand.

T.R. Pratap Chandran

Villapuram

