Madurai Reader’s Mail

April 09, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Operate more buses from Mandela Nagar

A large number of people who use mofussil buses get down at Mandela Nagar bus stop. In the absence of adequate bus services to Periyar bus stand and other places, they are forced to travel standing with luggage in already full buses that pass that way. Hence, people decide to travel in autos paying exorbitant fares. Besides, people waiting for a long time to catch buses use the roadside for relieving themselves which leads to stench as there are no restroom facility in the Mandela Nagar bus stop. I request the TNSTC to operate more buses between Mandela Nagar and Periyar bus stand

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Rein in drug peddlers

It is a matter of grave concern that boys studying in government schools in and around Sholavandan become victims to intoxicating drugs, particularly ganja, owing to easy availability. Not long ago, a government school at Mullipalllam witnessed an incident of a Plus Two student beating up his teacher for questioning his inebriated condition. Rather than taking stringent action against drug peddlers, the police display a callous attitude and let the students fall as easy prey to drug abuse. I request the district police to rein in drug peddlers and prevent students from going astray due to drug abuse.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan