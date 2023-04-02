Madurai Reader’s Mail

April 02, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Betel vine cultivation

Sholavandan has carved a niche for itself in betelvine cultivation, Betelvines cultivated here are not not only being exported to different parts of the country but also to several parts of the globe owing to its high quality, aroma and scrumptious taste. However, the grim reality is that betelvine cultivation has been losing its sheen over the past decades, largely due to lack of support and patronage from the State. So, many farmers have shunned betelvine cultivation. I request the district administration to take concerted steps to revive betelvine cultivation. As a first step, betelvines cultivated from Sholavandan should be accorded GI status.

M.Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

High time Vaigai is cleaned

It is highly disappointing that cleaning up of Vaigai has no mention in the budget for Madurai Corporation. The river, having supported an ancient civilisation as evidenced in the excavations at Keeladi, is turning into an open sewage due to discharge of industrial and household wastes into the river from Vilangudi, Thathaneri, Sellur, Alwarpuram, Obula Padithurai, Anna Nagar and Vandiyur, to name only a few within the Corporation limits. The river is also used as a dump for all kinds of debris and rubbish by residents living along its banks.Open defecation on the riverbed is another eye sore. It was reported recently that Madurai Urban Metropolitan Authority had been constituted to prepare a master plan to address the growing needs of the city. The pressing needs are cleanliness and sanitation and one urges the authorities concerned to act swiftly to focus on them.

K. Natarajan, Tahsildar Nagar

Madurai needs big indsutries

Madurai is south Tamil Nadu’s biggest city and an important trading centre. One fails to understand why no elected representatives from here has not taken any concrete steps to bring mega industries. From the MGR period till today, Madurai played an important role both in cinema and politics (meetings), and nothing more. It is high time our MLAs and MPs brought big industries so that people in and around Madurai earn more and spend more. More industries means more revenue generation and this revenue can be spent for better civic services.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar

No direct overseas flights from Madurai

A large number of workers and business people from southern districts travel to the countries in the Middle East, Singapore and Malaysia. But there are no direct flights to these countries from Madurai airport to cater to these people. The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has recently upgraded Madurai airport as full-time airport so that it can function round the clock. I appeal to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation to introduce direct flights to these countries from Madurai for the convenience of passengers. More staff should also be appointed in the Customs department at Madurai airport so that arriving passengers need not wait for long.

A Asmabagh Anvardeen

Ramanathapuram