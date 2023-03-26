ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Reader’s Mail

March 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

No basic amenities

A large number of people visit the Mariamman Teppakulam in the evening for relaxation and to get fresh cool air at the end of a hot day. As there are no restrooms,  many people use the roadside for relieving themselves, which leads to a stench. Besides, public use to sit on the parapet walls for chatting as there are no proper seating arrangements around the tank. After having food or snacks bought from the roadside vendors, people are forced to throw the food leftover and waste either on the roadside or into the tank as there are no garbage bins. So the whole place is unclean.  The civic body must take immediate steps to provide basic amenities near the tank and keep the place clean. 

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram   

Many streetlights not working

Most of the streetlights in TVS Nagar are not working. The bylanes branching off from Rajam Road and Santhanam Road, in particular, are pitch dark at night. So chances of chain-snatching are high in this place. I request the authorities concerned to take steps to look into the streetlights issue and ensure safety for the residents.

V. Jeyaram,

Reserve Line

CONNECT WITH US