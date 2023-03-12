Madurai Reader’s Mail

March 12, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

State also suffers

Apropos the murder of a drunk by his parents and sibling in Tirumangalam (March 8), not only the addicts’ families but the State also suffers due to loss of productivity because of alcoholism. Before Independence, when people were lured to consume toddy or opium by the colonial raj for the sake of revenue, the nationalists called it rightly ‘wages of sin.’ Now even if prohibition is not feasible, the government owes a moral responsibility of not leaving the affected families to their fate. Like “Illam thedi Kalvi” and “Illam thedi maruthuvam,’ addicts must be identified and offered counselling, de-addiction treatment, etc. The very fact that they are under the watch of the government may have a sobering effect on many an intemperate person.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

No road to GH

Everyday a huge number of people visit the Government Hospital in Vadipatti. It is situated in a secluded place near bus stand and a weekly market. Since there is no dedicated pathway to the hospital, the patients go through the bus stand weaving their way through the parked buses. During peak hours, ambulances with patients, particularly pregnant women, find it difficult to negotiate this maze where two-wheelers and private mini buses are also haphazardly parked. On Tuesdays, the situation gets worse because of the crowds at the weekly market. Either a dedicated approach road should be laid to the GH or a new building must be constructed so that patients can reach the hospital without any hassles.

M. Sainithii,

Sholavandan

Use road rollers

While appreciating the Corporation’s efforts to install drinking water distribution pipes in and around Tirunagar by utilising JCB to quickly dig and close openings for the pipes, I request the authorities to use road rollers as well to bring back the roads to shape for the benefit of vehicle users.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

Maintain park

Rajaji Park, one of the main tourist attractions in the city, attracts a large number of people, particularly children, every day. But the condition of the facilities inside the park leaves a lot to be desired. Broken swings, slides, stinking toilets, and dysfunctional fountains bear a clear testimony to its neglect by the authorities. Several statues in the park remain defaced. Even the green cover of the park has reduced over the years. It is time the corporation took earnest measures to make the park more idyllic, clean, and hygienic through proper maintenance.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan