Madurai Reader’s Mail

Poor upkeep of branch library

The conditions under which branch libraries functioning under Local Library Authority are deplorable. For instance, the building housing the branch library in Anna Nagar is old and in a poor state of maintenance with damp walls, ,leaky roof and inadequate ventilation. There are no toilets either for the staff or readers. Though new books are added periodically, a lot of them has to be kept on the floor or over the rakes in a bundle for want of space. There is no user-friendly cataloguing system by which one can readily see whether a particular book is available with reference to the subject or title or author. The authorities may take immediate steps to revamp the library and make it serve the public in a better way.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Build more public toilets

Despite Madurai having been chosen for development under Smart Cities Mission, the city does not have adequate number of public toilets. Most of the public toilets have been demolished and no efforts have been made to construct new ones by the Corporation. A prime example is the public toilet complex in Vilakkuthoon which was widely used by the public and workers employed in shops. The existing small number of public toilets are in a bad shape. They are not clean and there is no water supply in them. So, public relieve themselves on the roadside, leading to stench all around. Therefore, I request the Corporation to construct more toilets in each ward and in public places where people converge.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Expedite Madurai AIIMS project

It is disappointing that works to establish AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) at Thoppur on the outskirts of Madurai have been moving at a snail’s pace since the foundation for the project was laid on January 27 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with much fanfare. Planned at a cost of ₹1,264 crore with 750 beds and a project period of 45 months, many believed it would herald a new chapter in the development of the city. Such a mammoth project with an enormous potential to provide quality health care services at an affordable cost, besides generating employment opportunities for educated youths and thus accelerating the city’s development warrants faster execution. It is time the union government expedited the project.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Stray dog menace

Few days back, a boy was chased and bitten by dogs in Telangana which went viral on social media. It shows how dangerous street dogs are. I am a resident of TVS Nagar. I see at least a dozen dogs, young and old, roaming on the main roads and particularly near a school where children stand vulnerable. I request the authorities to impound the stray dogs and ensure safety of people.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar

Use road rollers

While appreciating the Corporation’s efforts to install drinking water distribution pipes in and around Tirunagar by utilising JCB to quickly dig and close openings for the pipes, I request the authorities to use road rollers as well to bring back the roads to shape for the benefit of vehicle users.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar