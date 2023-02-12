Madurai Reader’s Mail

February 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

Dangerous junction

The intersection of Athikulam-Vandipathai Main Road under elevated corridor being built on New Natham Road is chaotic and poses danger to road users. Due to improper traffic arrangements, vehicles are driven recklessly at great speed on all four sides without a care for safety of other road users. Haphazard parking of vehicles right at the junction and opposite to a popular eatery adds to the problem. To make matters still worse, there are bus stops on either side of the road at the junction where share autorickshaws and mini buses also stop, further gobbling carriage space. It is time the authorities implemented a planned traffic system with strict regulations, keeping safety as top priority. Commercial establishments must also be regualted and punitive action be taken against violators.

Nicholas Francis,

Bhama Nagar

Slap hefty fine

Reckless driving of two-wheelers and share autos have become common place in Madurai. Unmindful of accidents, many youngsters ride their two wheelers in a rash manner. Some teenagers do ‘wheeling,’ and scare aged people and children. Since most of the people do not obey traffic rules, accidents occur frequently. The only way to reduce this attitude and bring down fatality rate is - the police must act stern and slap hefty fine on violators of road rules and regulations.

T.R. Pratap Chandran,

Villapuram

Cultural events

It is unfortunate that schools and colleges, in the name of cultural programmes, conduct events that are no way useful to anybody. Whatever the events be, whether for fun or talent activities for children or parents, there must be dignity of our culture and values in the portrayal.

D. Suresh

KK Nagar

Unclean toilets

Recently I went to Azhagarkoil with my friends for a darshan of Kallazhagar. The free toilet maintained by the temple administration is so unclean that stench emanates from it and the devotees cannot even go near it. I request the authorities concerned to keep the toilets clean as people, especially women, need to use it for emergency.

N. Arumuganainar,

Iyer Bungalow

Potholes on road

The stretch of Melur Road between Othakadai and KK Nagar arch via Flower Market and Central Vegetable Market is in a bad condition. There are many potholes on this stretch. Road users find it difficult to negotiate these potholes and while doing so some meet with accidents. I request the authorties concerned to repair the road immediately.

M. Sundararajan,

Surveyor Colony

Poor maintenance

One of the main attractions and pride of Madurai is Gandhi Memorial Museum. It receives hundreds of visitors every day. It also hosts events frequently. But the restrooms there are not maintained properly. The toilet bowls for urinals do not have any water lines. There is neither a lighting facility nor a maintenance practice. These are things which will damage the image of the reputed institution. Will the authorities concerned look into these matters?

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

Poster culture

I was in for a surprise when I saw corporation employees removing posters from the median and walls of government properties from railway junction main entrance to Head Post Office on February 11. Usually local body officials do not bother about these matters. It is high time the Corporation took stern action against those who deface public properties and medians. I see a new trend that has emerged in defacing - pasting / pinning of flex and putting up party flags in the median by installing flag hoists. How long all these activities will go on? When will we see th end of this? Let all political parties take a resolution and make Madurai clean and green. Street artists can be hired to paint walls of government properties and the art should reflect our culture and tradition and it should carry a small writeup in multiple languages so that it reaches the masses.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar