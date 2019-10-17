Madurai rapper Senthuzhan traces his grassroots journey

The nadaswaram, mridangam, kolavai, melam… Could the soundscape of a temple town create space for Tamil hip hop? Madurai rapper Senthuzhan certainly hopes so. The 29-year-old, part of the hip hop crew Madurai Souljour, has this week launched a solo album titled Singapaathai. The 11-song album, bookended by an ‘Intro’ and ‘Outro’ song, with an interlude, ‘Ride’, is now streaming on Spotify.

The songs broadly chart his journey as an 18-year-old enchanted by rap and hip-hop, without knowing what these genres were called.

Explaining that he had been working on these songs for one-and-a-half years, he says, “There are many reasons that led me to make this album. First was to talk about the struggle to stay a part of the music industry. I also wanted to talk about the need to create space for lyricism and poetry.”

One of his favourite songs, ‘Bali’ talks about the commercialisation of the music industry. Singapaathai’s songs rely as heavily on clever mixing and producing as Senthuzhan’s spit-fire rapping. ‘Aaley’, a song on corruption in politics, stands out for its use of layering and looping. Apart from writing about the grassroots journey of a rapper, “In my songs, I like talking about the issues in our society, and my personal experiences with love…” says Senthuzhan.

It follows that the other favourite from his album, ‘Intha Thanimayai Verukindren’, is about the feelings of love, separation and loneliness. “I hope that a lot of other people will be able to relate to this song,” he says.

The journey so far

The hip hop scene in Madurai, Senthuzhan admits, is nowhere close to that in Chennai or Coimbatore. “Culturally, we do not lean towards it. There is a following for hip hop music, sure, I am also mentoring a few upcoming singers. But the other parts of the scene like B-Boying have not taken off yet,” he explains.

For Senthuzhan, the journey began over 10 years ago. It was 2008, and rapper Yogi B’s Madai Thiranthu had just been released. “I saw it with my friend and fell in love with this genre of music without knowing what it was,” he says. Soon, most of his years of throwing himself full time into music involved sitting in one room, with nothing but one mic, two speakers and a computer.

He formed a band with his other friends and regularly sent Yogi B samples of their work on Facebook. “Eventually, Yogi responded and asked us to meet him the next time he was in Chennai. We did, and he mentored us turning us into Madurai Souljour,” he recalls.

Senthuzhan is planning to move to either Mumbai or Chennai for better opportunities, but for now Madurai — hip hop scene existing or not — is home.