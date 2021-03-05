Madurai ranks 22 in Ease of Living Index

Madurai

Madurai has been ranked 22 out of 49 cities across the country with a population of more than 10 lakh, according to the Ease of Living Index released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday.

Ease of Living Index evaluates the well being of citizens in 111 cities, which include Smart Cities, capital cities and the cities with a population of more than 10 lakh. Each city is evaluated using four pillars — quality of life; economic ability; sustainability and citizen perception survey.

Madurai, which secured an overall rank of 22 in the category of cities with a population of more than 10 lakh, secured a total score of 55.78. Chennai and Coimbatore, the other cities from Tamil Nadu in this category, had better rankings than Madurai. While Chennai was ranked 4, Coimbatore was ranked 7.

Madurai had scored 54.49 in the quality of life indicator. This measured education, health, housing and shelter, safety and security and recreation facilities.

For the economic level indicator, Madurai had a score of 11.96. This indicator measured the economic development and job opportunities available in Madurai.

For the sustainability indicator, Madurai had scored 59.96. This indicator evaluated the city based on environment, green spaces and buildings, city resilience and energy consumption.

Madurai had scored 76.40 in the citizen perception survey.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that the economic level indicator was the area that needs improvement in the city.

"Once the Mullaperiyar drinking water project and other developmental projects are completed in Madurai, it will help in improving the economic development of the city," he added.