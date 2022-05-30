Madurai-Rameswaram sector gets one more train

The services of second pair of Madurai - Rameswaram - Madurai unreserved express special train resumed here on Monday.

Passengers expressed happiness over restoration of the train service which was stopped due to COVID-19 in March 2020. Train no. 06651 will leave Madurai at 6.35 a.m. and reach Rameswaram at 10.15 a.m. In the return direction, train no. 06656 will leave Rameswaram at 6.05 p.m. and reach Madurai at 9.55 p.m.

A businessman from Madurai, S. Janarthanam, a frequent traveller on this section, was happy to travel again in the resumed service. "I travel to Ramanathapuram frequently and prefer train to bus journey as it is cheaper and comfortable. Besides, it is easier to carry additional luggage in trains," he said.

Moreover, one need not not take two buses - first to Mattuthavani and then to Ramanathapuram, he said. However, he said that if the train schedule is advanced, it would help people reach Madurai earlier.

These trains will halt at Madurai East, Silaiman, Tiruppuvanam, Tiruppachetti, Rajagambiram, Manamadurai, Sudiyur, Paramakudi, Sattirakudi, Ramanathapuram, Valantaravai, Uchipuli, Mandapam Camp, Mandapam and Pamban.