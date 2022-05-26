Madurai, Rameswaram railway stations to get major revamp

Madurai railway station is all set for a major redevelopment, aimed at easing out congestion, at a cost of ₹440 crore. It has been designed to segregate passenger and parcel movement and streamline vehicular traffic.

According to a railway statement, the station would get exclusive departure and arrival forecourt and an air concourse, measuring 110m by 72 m, at first floor level across the tracks. The concourse will have passenger amenities such as lifts, escalators and stairways to provide access for passengers to all platforms.

The new East terminal building with four floors will have a total builtup area of 22,25,005 sq. metres. The railway station would also get new multilevel car parking facilities, both at East and West terminals, to accommodate 250 cars. The multilevel parking facility at East terminal can accommodate 2,000 two-wheelers. Similarly, an exclusive foot overbridge will be constructed at northern-end for parcel movement.

A subway would be constructed to directly connect Periyar bus stand with the railway station which would ensure safe passage for passengers between the bus stand and the railway station.

Separate two-wheeler, autorickshaw and four wheeler pathway would be provided and all six platforms would be developed with new shelter, flooring and other amenities. The western terminal would be improved along with the two existing foot overbridges. The work is expected to be completed in 26 months.

Similarly, Rameswaram railway station, which is a terminus for the Madurai- Rameswaram line would also be redeveloped. The East side terminal building would get passenger amenities and concourse to platform 4 and 5. It would have arrival and departure forecourts.

The existing northside terminal building and multi-functional complex would be renovated and augmented.