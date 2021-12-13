Madurai railway junction to get major revamp

Madurai

13 December 2021 15:01 IST

Two air-concourses will be constructed along the lines of facilities at airports; concourse will have commercial establishments; multi-level car parking facility is also in the works

The Madurai Railway Junction will get a major revamp with an air concourse and the expansion of all passenger amenities to take care of passengers for the next 40 years.

This was explained to Southern Railway General Manager, John Thomas, in a brief power-point presentation at the Madurai Railway junction during his annual inspection on Monday.

Mr. Thomas said that Madurai was one of the stations selected for station redevelopment and the final touches for the plan were being given. The tender would be floated by January 2022, and the work would start soon.

As part of the station redevelopment plan, two air concourses would be constructed on the lines of facilities at airports to segregate passengers arriving and departing from the station to avoid congestion. Besides, basic amenities like ticketing and enquiries would be provided on the ground level.

The first floor and ground floor would have waiting halls and cloak rooms. The concourse will also have commercial establishments.

Besides ramping up the multi-level two-wheeler parking facilities, multi-level car parking is also being planned. A pedestrian sub-way would also be constructed to provide safe passage of passengers between Madurai Railway Junction and the adjacent Periyar Bus stand.

The second floor will be kept ready for future development.

Pamban rail bridge

Mr. Thomas said that the new Pamban rail bridge work was scheduled to be completed by March 2022 and the Madurai-Tirunelveli doubling project would be completed by June 2022.

With regard to restoring all passenger trains, Southern Railway was taking a ‘wait and watch’ strategy over the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Accompanied by senior railway officials, including Chief Commercial Manager Ravi Valloori, Chief Operating Manager Sri Umar, Chief Engineer Prafulla Varma and Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, and Additional Railway Manager T. Ramesh Kumar, the General Manager inspected various railway facilities between Madurai and Tiruchi railway stations.