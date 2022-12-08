Madurai railway junction poised to get airport-like passenger facilities

December 08, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Redevelopment project of Madurai railway junction that would provide world-class passenger facilities and services would begin in three months, said Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh here on Thursday.

After inspecting the railway junction, along with senior railway officials, Mr. Singh said that the ₹430-crore project would be completed in three years. Stating that Madurai junction had been witnessing a high footfall of tourists and devotees, he said that in order to meet the expectations of the passengers the junction was being redeveloped with airport-like facilities.

Besides an air concourse, arrivals and departures would be segregated to prevent conflict of movements, as in an airport terminals. The junction would be developed as an intermodal transport hub where passengers could use not only trains but buses, autorickshaws and taxis. The present facade of the junction reflecting the heritage values of Madurai would be retained during redevelopment.. State-of-the-art facilities, including a commercial complex, would also come up.

“Preliminary works for utility shifting to facilitate construction work are being taken up. Architectural and structural engineering consultants, the contractor and other stakeholders are involved in the detailed designing work,” he said.

Minimal inconvenience

All efforts would be made to minimise inconvenience for passengers during the construction work. To this effect, part of the new buildings would be first constructed on the vacant land available on the railway premises before taking up demolition of the old buildings. After shifting the services and facilities to the new buildings, the old buildings would be demolished to take up construction work. The project also envisaged works to prevent waterlogging on the station premises., Mr. Singh said.

He was explained the salient features of the redevelopment works by Deputy Chief Engineer-Construction R. Nandagopal in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, Chief Administrative Officer-Construction, Rajendra Prasad Jingar, Chief Project Manager-Rail Vikas Nigam Limited B. Kamalakara Reddy and Chief Engineer-Construction Thavamani Pandi.

Later, the General Manager reviewed and inspected the Madurai-Thoothukudi/Vanchi Maniyachchi-Tirunelveli track doubling work. Mr. Singh would also inspect the construction of new Pamban rail bridge and Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi new railway line project works on Friday.