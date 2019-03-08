Madurai Railway Junction gets facelift for ₹10 crore

Minister for Cooperation, Sellur K. Raju, on Friday inaugurated a slew of development works at Madurai Railway Junction, including the long-pending foot overbridge near the circulating area.

He inaugurated ₹10-crore worth works in the presence of Madurai MP R. Gopalakrishnan, and Additional Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Kumar Mansukhani and other railway officials.

Mr. Raju said that works worth ₹7 crore will be taken up in the junction.

The Divisional Railway Manager, Neenu Ittyerah, said that major modifications had been made in expanding the circulating area, providing wide pedestrian plaza, separate entry and parking for autorickshaws, expanded bus bays, and additional entry on the eastern side and additional parking space.

Mr. Raju said that the new executive lounge constructed at a cost of ₹48 lakh provided air-conditioned hall for passengers on payment of ₹ 150. “There are also recliners for the benefit of passengers. Besides, they can get to taste buffet offered at the lounge,” he said.

Among the new facilities are 16 refurbished retiring rooms at a cost of ₹ 1.8 crore, a new passenger lift at platform no. 1 at a cost of ₹30 lakh, re-modelled concourse at a cost of ₹40 lakh.