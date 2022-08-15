Madurai Railway Division’s passenger traffic revenue up by 154%

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, inspects the guard of honour presented by Railway Protection Force on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Madurai Railway Division has recorded an increase of 154 per cent revenue from passenger traffic this fiscal till July 2022. The division recorded ₹219.65 crore as against ₹ 86.36 crore earned during the corresponding period last year.

Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, who is a Colonel in the Territorial Army and Commanding Officer of Railway Engineers Regiment, Moulali, Secunderabad, hoisted the National Flag in Army uniform at the Red Field Ground on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on Monday. He took the salute in the parade led by Railway Protection Force personnel.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM said that the division has performed well in goods traffic also. It has earned ₹113.45 crore in the same period as against ₹80.49 crore last year, an increase of 41 per cent.

The overall earnings stands at ₹359.05 crore up to July 2022 as against the actual of ₹179.44 crore in last year during this period, he added.

With freight traffic, being the major source of revenue of Indian Railways, the division has transported 1.05 million tonnes of freight till July 2022 which is 44.52% more than the last year’s actual for the same period, he said.

In addition to electrification of more than 400kms in Madurai division in 2021-22, further electrification of another 400 km between Madurai - Tirumangalam, Tirunelveli - Tiruchendur, Karaikkudi - Manamadurai, Tuticorin - Milavittan and Virudunagar – Tenkasi are targeted for completion during this year. Further, gauge conversion between Theni to Bodikanayakkanur was also targeted to be completed this year, he said.

Station dedevelopment is already in the tender process for Madurai and Rameswaram stations and is also planned to be taken up for Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Tuticorin stations in this division, he announced.

A dog show by the Railway Protection Force and cultural programmes by students of Railway School were the major attractions. Railway officers including Additional Railway Divisional Manager T. Rameshbabu, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer T. Sankaran, and Divisional Security Commissioner V. J. P. Anbarasu were present.