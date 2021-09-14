Madurai railway division’s freight earning touches ₹100 crore in 5 months

Madurai

Freight earning from Madurai railway division has touched ₹100 crore in the first five months of 2020-21.

A statement said that outward goods traffic was being handled at Thoothukudi, Vadipatti and Manamadurai in Madurai division. Chemical manure and coal from Thoothukudi, tractors from Vadipatti and charcoal from Manamadurai were being transported by rail. Nine lakh tonnes of various goods was transported by 324 goods rakes in the last 5 months till August.

A total of 37 rakes of coal were handled in the corresponding period of last year with earnings of ₹ 12 crore. Now, it has been doubled with an earnings of ₹ 24 crore. Similarly, earnings on tractors through New Modified Goods wagons also increased to ₹ 6.4 crore from ₹ 5.4 crore last year.

In order to increase the freight performance, Business Development Unit of Madurai division has taken all-out efforts to get new stream of traffic. Due to the constant efforts, a new traffic of de-oiled cake was transported from Thoothukudi Harbour to Raj-Nandagaon of Nagpur division in South East Central Railway and an amount of ₹ 32.5 lakh was fetched on this account.