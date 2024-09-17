GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madurai Railway Division sets benchmark in goods train speed

Published - September 17, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava cutting a cake to mark the achievement of highest speed in operation of goods trains on Monday.

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava cutting a cake to mark the achievement of highest speed in operation of goods trains on Monday.

Madurai Railway Division has consistently secured the top position in freight train speed among all Indian Railways divisions during 2024-25, by maintaining an average speed of 38.62 kmph.

A statement said that this average speed was calculated by including stabling and yarding time of freight trains. Incidentally, the division’s average freight train speed had reached 40.45 kmph in the month of September.

A railway official attributed the exception performance of the division to its commitment to efficiency. Last financial year, the division achieved an impressive freight train speed of 35.6 kmph, standing out across the entire Indian Railways network.

The division has also demonstrated excellence in handling passenger trains, achieving 100% punctuality on 108 out of 168 days this financial year, the statement said.

Marking the feat, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the weekly safety and punctuality meeting at Divisional Railway Manager’s Office on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava led the ceremony, accompanied by senior officials, including Additional Divisional Railway Manager L.N.Rao , Chief Project Manager, Gati Shakti, K. Hari Kumar, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, V. Prasanna, and Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), M.Karthik.

