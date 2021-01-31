Madurai Railway Division registers record freight earnings on January 29

The division earned ₹1.88 crore, the highest single day revenue in the last six years

Madurai

Railway Division made a record freight earnings of ₹1.88 crore in a single day on January 29 when it loaded various materials, including fertilizer, coal, charcoal and tractors in 306 wagons.

This is the highest single day revenue in the last six years, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, V. Prasanna.

The loading of wagons had taken place at Thoothukudi, Manamadurai and Vadipatti.

“The second loading of tractors from Vadipatti to Benapole in Bangladesh, in 25 modified goods wagons also took place on the same day. This traffic alone fetched us ₹23.15 lakh revenue,” he added.

Attributing the credit to the joint efforts of officials of the division in aggressive marketing of its freight services, Mr. Prasanna said that not only the officials solicited the customer’s patronage, but also promised on time delivery of the goods.

“Last year, we had handled only six rakes of tractors. But, now it has already crossed 63 rakes, including two to Bangladesh. We promised the customer that it would accorded top priority in movement of rake and took sincere efforts for that. The customer is also happy,” he added.

Similarly, with regard to charcoal movement, he said that the railway officials, through the district administration, had sorted out certain practical difficulties during the COVID-19 lockdown in moving the load from various collection points to the loading point in Manamadurai.

Fertilizer was moved from Spic siding and Thoothukudi harbour to Andhra Pradesh, Salem and Kerala. Coal was loaded from Thoothukudi harbour to Karur.

Similarly, 42 wagons of charcoal were loaded from Manamadurai to Rangia in Assam.

Mr. Prasanna said that besides ensuring large-scale movement of freight through goods trains, the division was also concentrating on movement of small parcels from southern districts to Chennai.

“We have provided additional timing for stoppage (five minutes) in Rajapalayam, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti and Oddanchathram railways stations for select express trains to help small and medium scale industries to load their goods,” he added.