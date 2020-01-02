Madurai Railway Division poised for greater transformation in two years, says DRM

With completion of gauge conversion and doubling works, Madurai Railway Division will undergo significant transformation in the next two years, according to Divisional Railway Manager V. R. Lenin.

He was addressing the executive committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday.

Referring to the Madurai-Bodi gauge conversion project and doubling work under way between Madurai and Tirunelveli/Thoothukudi sections, he said they would help doubling the number of train services in the division. More train services would lead to economic development of the the region.

The Madurai-Bodi gauge conversion work was scheduled to be commissioned by April. Even if it got delayed, the section should become operational by June.

Mr. Lenin said that despite an economic slowdown, the earnings of Madurai division of Southern Railway had increased by 10% in the last quarter.

He appealed to traders to make use of parcel vans in trains that could be attached based on the requirement.

During an interactive session, a trader from Ramanathapuram said that more train services should be introduced from Rameswaram as a large number of domestic and foreign tourists visited the island. Train was the most preferred mode of travel because it was economical and safe.

in his response, Mr. Lenin said the present government was giving much importance to development of Rameswaram railway station. The Centre was also showing keen interest on extending the railway line up to Dhanushkodi.

Asked about providing stoppage of Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express at Dindigul railway station, he said it could soon happen.

Chamber president N. Jagatheesan wanted the railways to expedite Madurai-Thoothukudi new railway line project via Aruppukottai.

Senior president S. Rethinavelu said all stakeholders should press for bringing metro services to Madurai as the Centre had proposed to provide metro connectivity to 25 cities across the country.

Improving Koodal Nagar to make it the second railway station for Madurai city was also reiterated at the meet.