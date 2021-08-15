‘Madurai railway division performs well despite odds’

₹179.44 crore revenue generated as against ₹58.83 crore earned last year: DRM

The Madurai Railway Division continues to perform well on the freight front and has shown a positive sign of recovery in passenger traffic, surmounting many odds due to COVID-19 related challenges, according to Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth.

Mr. Ananth hoisted the national flag at the 75th Independence day celebration at the Red Field in Railway Colony in Madurai on Sunday. The Madurai division generated a revenue of ₹80.49 crore through goods traffic - 12.72 % more than last year. It generated a revenue of ₹86.36 crore from passenger traffic. Overall the revenue generated stood at ₹179.44 crore as against ₹58.83 crore earned last year. Freight traffic was a major source of revenue for Indian Railways, he said.

He said that the Madurai division transported 0.7299 million tonnes of freight from April to July 2021 which was 25.84 % more than last year. Coal loading increased by 160% and tractor loading by 413.9 % than last year.

To match the growth in passenger traffic, better amenities and infrastructure were being created at railway stations to better serve rail users.

On the non-fare revenue segment, Madurai division had done the highest ever scrap disposal for ₹14.37 crore this year which was 45 % more than the target of ₹ 9.9 crore. It was among the highest across all railway divisions, he said.

A total of ₹2.56 crore of various outstanding in goods was cleared, old dues of ₹7.06 crore realised, sundry earnings increased to ₹32.85 crore, ₹1.61 crore towards pension / commutation recovered and ₹1.22 crore work contract into earning contract was achieved, he said.