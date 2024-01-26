Madurai railway division celebrates 75th Republic Day

January 26, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Sharad Srivastava, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) unfurled the National Flag at Red Field ground on the occasion of 75th Republic Day Celebration at Railway Colony here on Friday.

In his address, Mr. Srivastava said, “In the current financial year of 2023-2024, the overall earnings of the division registered a growth of 11.7% as compared to the corresponding period last year, with earnings till December touching ₹ 894 crore as compared to ₹ 800 crore, the last year.”

The revenue earnings from freight grew at 17.67 % in this financial year and stood at ₹ 285 crore as compared to ₹ 242 crore in 2022- 23, he added.

“The division handled 2.5 million tonnes of freight up to December 2023 while it was only 2.2 million tonnes in the 2022-23 financial year.

While on the passenger front, the division handled about 8.79 million passengers this financial year up to December and earned a revenue of ₹ 541 crore, which translated to a growth of 7.89% compared to the last year’s earnings of ₹ 502 crore, Mr. Srivatsava said.

Apart from this, Chennai Central - Madurai Express running tri- weekly was extended to Bodinayakkanur with effect from June 6, 2023 and the Erode - Tirunelveli Daily unreserved express was extended up to Sengottai with effect from January 24, 2024.

“Redevelopment works are under way at Madurai and Rameswaram stations and under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, works are in progress at 15 stations, including Virudhunagar, Karaikudi, Manapparai, Paramakkudi, Srivilliputtur, Kovilpatti, Rajapalayam, Tenkasi, Ambasmudaram, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Punalur, Palani, Tiruchendur and Sholavandan,” he added.

Speaking about the electrification works carried out during the current financial year, he said, about 16.75 km of track had been electrified so far taking the total kilometres electrified in the division to 85% of the total 1,295 km.

